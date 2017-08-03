 
Entertainment 3.8.2017 05:32 pm

Bjork to release new ‘moving on’ album after pain of break-up

AFP
Icelandic singer Bjork, pictured in 2008, has long captivated audiences with her pulsating vocal style

Icelandic singer Bjork, pictured in 2008, has long captivated audiences with her pulsating vocal style

The Icelandic singer Bjork has said that she will soon release a new album.

The avant-garde diva got rave reviews for her last album “Vulnicura”, which detailed the pain of her split from the renowned American artist Matthew Barney.

“I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon,” she said in a handwritten note to fans posted on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday.

Bjork, 51, and Barney, 50 — best known for “The Cremaster Cycle” of films — who have a 14-year-old daughter, broke up in 2013, with the album appearing little over a year later.

Although the title of the new album has yet to be revealed, fans can already pre-order it on the singer’s website.

Californian artist and film-maker Andrew Thomas Huang, who worked with Bjork on “Vulnicura”, has told reporters the new album is “future-facing in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now”.

“We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura’, which was so personal and introspective,” he added.

