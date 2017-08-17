Great exercises for burning calories

Falling push-ups

‘From a kneeling position, let yourself fall forward onto your hands. Slowly lower your body into a push-up and then return to kneeling up’.

Figure four bridges

Lie face-up on a yoga mat with your arms pressed against the floor. Your knees should be bent and your heels rested on top of an exercise ball. Cross your right ankle on top of your left thigh.

Then, press your left heel down into the ball. Now, raise your hips as high as you can and hold this position for one count before gradually lowering yourself..

Experiencing discomfort?

Always stop if you experience any discomfort or pain and remember that the more fit you are, the more comfortable you will feel when exercising.

Consult your doctor

Always remember to consult with your doctor before starting any new exercise regime or making intense changes to your current one – especially if you suffer from any medical conditions and for some reason are required not to place your body or yourself under any form of stress or strain.

Source: Shape.com

While All4Women endeavours to ensure health articles are based on scientific research, health articles should not be considered as a replacement for professional medical advice. Should you have concerns related to this content, it is advised that you discuss them with your personal healthcare provider.