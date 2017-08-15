6 good reasons to drink beer

Think of all the reasons to enjoy a beer. There’s the obvious: after a hard day’s work, it tastes like the liquid equivalent of a high-five … so true!

Here are six ways beer can keep you healthy.

1. Beer can help reduce your risk of heart disease

According to Harvard University, more than 100 studies found an association between moderate drinking and a 25 to 40 percent reduced risk of heart attack or death from cardiovascular disease.

2. Beer can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes

In a meta-analysis of 15 studies on moderate alcohol consumption and type 2 diabetes risk, the American Diabetes Association found a 30 percent reduced risk of type 2 diabetes when people drank 6 to 48 grams per day compared with those that drank more or less.

It’s important to note that a standard 12-ounce beer contains about 14 grams of alcohol – so drink responsibly if you want these health benefits.

3. Beer can increase your bone density

Studies have found that beers – particularly darker, hoppier ales – have a high amount of silicon, which contributes to bone and connective-tissue health.

The Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture reports that this suggests a moderate intake helps fight osteoporosis.

4. Beer can prevent dementia

Drinking in moderation can actually help you stay at the top of your mental game.

Researchers at Lanzhou University recently found that a compound found in beer hops, xanthohumol, can guard against oxidative stress and might fight the onset of dementia or cognitive decline.

5. Beer can reduce your cholesterol

A study recently found that moderate beer consumption can increase HDL, or healthy cholesterol.

The American Heart Association recommends you don’t get carried away, though, and recommends no more than one to two drinks a day for men.

6. Beer can prevent kidney stones

A toast to never finding out how miserable it feels to pass a kidney stone!

One study found that beer intake has an inverse relationship with this painful ailment, with each bottle consumed per day estimated to reduce your risk for it by 40 percent.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Don’t drink and drive.

This story was originally published on the South Coast Herald