 
menu
Fitness and health 15.8.2017 11:39 am

Do your children engage in sufficient exercise?

Shenrina Badri
Kids areobics. File photo

Kids areobics. File photo

According to MedlinePlus, ‘most children need at least an hour of physical activity every day’.

According to MedlinePlus, ‘most children need at least an hour of physical activity every day’.

Engaging in exercise on a regular basis can offer children the same benefits as it does adults. This is a great reason to get a workout with your children if you are not already doing so. An added bonus is that it will facilitate bonding whilst spending quality time together.

How can exercise benefit kids?

Exercising regularly can offer many benefits to children such as helping them to sleep better at night, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress and helping them to feel better about themselves. In addition, it will help to build and keep healthy bones, joints as well as muscles.

Set an example

Set an example for your children by engaging in some form of physical activity yourself. This can range from anything such as swimming, cycling or even walking. Do something you enjoy and encourage your kids to do the same.

Always remember to consult with your child’s doctor before starting your child on any new exercise regime or making intense changes to their current one – especially if he/she suffers from any medical conditions and for some reason is required not to place their body under any form of stress or strain.

Source: MedlinePlus

Related Stories
Simple ways to take care of your bones 15.8.2017
Monitoring outcomes is key to improving mental health treatment in SA 14.8.2017
Touch in infancy is important for healthy brain development 13.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs
Athletics

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

Manyama on month-long trial at Chiefs

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report
South Africa

Zuma may consider axing Blade Nzimande from Cabinet – report

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.