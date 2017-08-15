Do your children engage in sufficient exercise?

According to MedlinePlus, ‘most children need at least an hour of physical activity every day’.

Engaging in exercise on a regular basis can offer children the same benefits as it does adults. This is a great reason to get a workout with your children if you are not already doing so. An added bonus is that it will facilitate bonding whilst spending quality time together.

How can exercise benefit kids?

Exercising regularly can offer many benefits to children such as helping them to sleep better at night, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress and helping them to feel better about themselves. In addition, it will help to build and keep healthy bones, joints as well as muscles.

Set an example

Set an example for your children by engaging in some form of physical activity yourself. This can range from anything such as swimming, cycling or even walking. Do something you enjoy and encourage your kids to do the same.

Always remember to consult with your child’s doctor before starting your child on any new exercise regime or making intense changes to their current one – especially if he/she suffers from any medical conditions and for some reason is required not to place their body under any form of stress or strain.

Source: MedlinePlus