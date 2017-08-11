From fattie to fitness fanatic

YouTube and Instagram fitness sensation Katleho Magwana, 21, has raised the bar, putting herself among the top fitness and health influencers on social media as she transformed her body and regained her confidence.

After having weight issues as an adolescent, Magwana was determined to make her 20s worth living, which meant stepping into the gym and changing her eating patterns.

As a result she has managed to drop from 80kg and downsize to 61.5kg.

1. What brought about the change in lifestyle and you deciding to lose weight?

I was not happy with the way my life was. For as long as I can remember I’ve had so many insecurities about myself and lacked self-confidence. I felt great discomfort in my own body.

However, in July 2014, I felt enough was enough. I was determined to redirect my destiny and create a different version of myself.

2. What were the challenges you faced in the beginning and how did you compact them?

There were a number of challenges when I began my journey:

I wasn’t consistent. I didn’t have a well-planned workout routine. Which meant that I worked out whenever I wanted to. I learnt to have a well-written schedule that would give me direction on what I had to do. I also learnt to always keep my vision/goal in mind, which motivated me – especially when I felt like giving up. Listening to motivational speakers such as Dr Eric Thomas and Bishop TD Jakes also gave me the push I required during days when it was tough.

Craving and indulging in unhealthy food was a struggle especially since this meant my good efforts would amount to nothing. I’ve learnt to rather substitute some of the unhealthy foods I crave for healthier options. I also learnt to incorporate at least one cheat day by the end of each month.

Completing my workout programmes was really a challenge. I’ve learnt to equip my mind for what’s ahead and tell myself that it’s definitely not going to be easy, but worth it. I keep my goals in mind, why I started, and also make sure my playlist has music lined up that will motivate me to keep pushing.

3. How important is it to have support from friends and family when changing your lifestyle?

It is essential. I believe it makes the journey easier than going it alone. With the support of others you are able to go further than you would alone.

The support of those close to you helps you not give up easily.

4. What is your current weight and how far are you from your goal weight?

How does it feel to have reached the new weight? My current weight is 61.5kg. I am really close to my weight goal which is 60kg.

It feels so surreal that I have gone beyond my own expectations and my body looks more different than I thought it would.

5. How has your life changed, compared to the times when you were overweight (fitness level and ability)?

I am more committed and a lot more disciplined in terms of my diet, following my workout programme, as well as other areas of my life that are not fitness related. I am much more active.

I can do a lot more exercises that I could when I was overweight. I had a difficult time being able to jog, however. Now I can do sprints, lift weights and jog more than 5km.

I am more excited about my life and also want to add value to other people’s lives. I am now more confident than ever and am motivated to share my story with others in the hope that others will realise that nothing is impossible.