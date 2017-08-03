Your guide to peak nutrition supplementation

Nutrition is a cornerstone of sports performance, so when preparing for a marathon, your nutrition plan is as important as your training programme.

Vital Health Foods, the nutrition sponsor for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, plays an indispensable role in helping runners with sound nutritional advice.

Andrea du Plessis, nutrition expert for Vital Health Foods and a marathon runner herself, says a healthy diet alone is not enough to provide optimal nutrition.

“Today, our grains, fruits and vegetables contain fewer nutrients than before, due to agricultural soil depletion, prolonged storage and over-processing.

“Where in the past dietary guidelines recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day for optimum health, a 2014 survey upped this to seven to 10 portions a day.”

Research shows that many active people have mineral and vitamin-deficient dietary intakes, achieving only 66% of their requirements. To ensure peak performance, supplementation plays an important role for active people and athletes. The three key nutrients vital to getting the most out of your training regime are the B vitamins, vitamin C and magnesium.

The B vitamins are involved in energy metabolism, turning nutrients into energy and preventing fatigue from setting in prematurely. Du Plessis recommends runners increase their daily intake when they escalate their exercise regime. Including beans, poultry, fish, oranges and dark leafy greens in your diet will aid your daily dose.

“A vitamin-B-complex supplement will make up for what you lack in your diet,” she says.

Vitamin C requirements also increase when people exercise, and research shows athletes need to consume 50% more vitamin C when they train to maintain a healthy immune function. This is especially important for runners training during the winter in preparation for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Magnesium is well known for its role in sports nutrition, as it supports muscle function and energy metabolism.

“During intense training, magnesium is redistributed to the red blood cells for energy metabolism, which in turn ups the amount of magnesium the body needs,” says Du Plessis.

Athletes who lose a lot of magnesium in urine and perspiration may end up magnesium-deficient.

Low levels have been shown to diminish muscle recovery after exercise. On race day, magnesium can help muscle endurance as it facilitates the release of energy stored in muscles and supports muscle strength.

“The latest studies show magnesium has mild anti-inflammatory benefits, which helps with pain relief.”