Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Money matters look mighty confusing today, especially if your finances are linked with a friend or family member. So avoid making any major fiscal moves until everyone is thinking more clearly

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Don’t assume you know how a loved one is thinking or feeling. Under the influence of today’s confusing celestial cocktail, you are probably way off the mark. So bide your time and say little.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

If you anticipate loved ones will behave in logical ways today Libra, then you’ll be disappointed. If you expect confusing signals from others, then you’ll have a chaotically interesting day

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Don’t assume you have all the answers, Scorpio. The more you try to control others, the more confusing the day will be. So lighten the load with frequent breaks and much-needed humour.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

You may feel down-in-the-dumps about a personal, professional or family matter, as the planets leave you feeling somewhat discouraged. Don’t give up! You’ll feel more positive tomorrow.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Trying to coerce or control others could lead to confusion Capricorn. Step back and reassess the situation. Instead, try using your energy to influence people in more subtle and sensitive ways.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

When it comes to a teenager or close friend, expect plenty of chaotic confusion, as people have conflicting agendas and head off in totally different directions. At least life won’t be boring!

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Be careful what you ingest today as you’re more inclined to food allergies or medication mix-ups. So make sure you are sensible, conserve your energy and pace yourself, Pisces.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Under the influence of Neptune and retro Mercury, motivation and energy levels will be low. You’re also likely to become confused about a current issue, as many options cloud your judgment.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

When it comes to a cherished hope, dream or wish you may suddenly question your goals or mistrust your motives. That’s OK, Taurus. Confusion is likely before you tweak your plans.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Personal and professional relationships look mighty complicated today, Twins, as you misread signals or misunderstand motives. So avoid making major decisions until things become clearer.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Don’t worry if you are full of self-doubt today, Crabs. The Universe is urging you to confront your fears, question your motives, and be more creative about formulating your goals for the future.