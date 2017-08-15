 
menu
Lifestyle 15.8.2017 08:00 am

Your daily horoscopes

Joanne Moore
Joanne Moore

Joanne Moore

Joanne Madeline Moore has been a professional astrologer and writer since 1994. Her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes are published on five continents.

Leo 24 Jul – 23 Aug

Expect to change your mind several times today, as you run through the gamut of emotions from A to Z. Avoid making important decisions – or letting other people make them for you.

Virgo 24 Aug – 23 Sep

Money matters are on your mind as you see-saw between feeling pessimistic about your financial future one moment – and quietly confident the next. The real picture is somewhere in between!

Libra 24 Sep – 23 Oct

If you avoid problems today, then they will be taken out of your hands and other people will end up making decisions for you. Especially involving work matters and/or family issues.

Scorpio 24 Oct – 22 Nov

Avoid giving in to sudden compulsions that won’t do you any good in the long run. Be honest with yourself, otherwise the only person who’s likely to sabotage your efforts today is you.

Sagittarius 23 Nov – 21 Dec

Avoid getting drawn into an altercation about money or possessions today Sagittarius. Instead, pour your energy into revising and/or revamping a work project that requires an urgent update.

Capricorn 22 Dec – 20 Jan

Whatever you say today, it may be taken the opposite way. Which could lead to a confrontation with a loved one. So think carefully before you – unintentionally – antagonise others.

Aquarius 21 Jan – 19 Feb

You’re in the mood to ruffle a few feathers, as your restless spirit goes looking for fun, excitement and amusement. Be careful who you target though. Some people will definitely not be amused!

Pisces 20 Feb – 20 Mar

With Saturn in your work zone, the road ahead will be rocky and there’ll be plenty of detours along the way. It’s time for career-minded Pisceans to rise to the challenge with plenty of relish!

Aries 21 Mar – 20 Apr

Relationships will be bumpy but, if you are patient, you’ll muddle through. Attached Aries – avoid getting drawn into petty power plays. Looking for love? Be proactive about finding your soul mate.

Taurus 21 Apr – 21 May

Expect some intense moments, as family members or work colleagues oscillate in their feelings towards you. You’re looking for calm consistency and it’s just not there today, Taurus!

Gemini 22 May – 21 Jun

Avoid making important financial decisions, as your emotions are in a state of flux. Instead, it’s time to experiment and extend your circle of friends to include a creative new crowd.

Cancer 22 Jun – 23 Jul

You may feel pulled in different directions today Crabs as career chaos, relationship problems or personal dramas drain your energy. Resist the urge to be moody and retaliate.

Related Stories
Your daily horoscopes 27.7.2017
Your daily horoscopes 26.7.2017
Your daily horoscopes 25.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

what's hot

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs
Athletics

The good and the bad of SA at the IAAF World Champs

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

readers' choice

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.