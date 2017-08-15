Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 Jul – 23 Aug

Expect to change your mind several times today, as you run through the gamut of emotions from A to Z. Avoid making important decisions – or letting other people make them for you.

Virgo 24 Aug – 23 Sep

Money matters are on your mind as you see-saw between feeling pessimistic about your financial future one moment – and quietly confident the next. The real picture is somewhere in between!

Libra 24 Sep – 23 Oct

If you avoid problems today, then they will be taken out of your hands and other people will end up making decisions for you. Especially involving work matters and/or family issues.

Scorpio 24 Oct – 22 Nov

Avoid giving in to sudden compulsions that won’t do you any good in the long run. Be honest with yourself, otherwise the only person who’s likely to sabotage your efforts today is you.

Sagittarius 23 Nov – 21 Dec

Avoid getting drawn into an altercation about money or possessions today Sagittarius. Instead, pour your energy into revising and/or revamping a work project that requires an urgent update.

Capricorn 22 Dec – 20 Jan

Whatever you say today, it may be taken the opposite way. Which could lead to a confrontation with a loved one. So think carefully before you – unintentionally – antagonise others.

Aquarius 21 Jan – 19 Feb

You’re in the mood to ruffle a few feathers, as your restless spirit goes looking for fun, excitement and amusement. Be careful who you target though. Some people will definitely not be amused!

Pisces 20 Feb – 20 Mar

With Saturn in your work zone, the road ahead will be rocky and there’ll be plenty of detours along the way. It’s time for career-minded Pisceans to rise to the challenge with plenty of relish!

Aries 21 Mar – 20 Apr

Relationships will be bumpy but, if you are patient, you’ll muddle through. Attached Aries – avoid getting drawn into petty power plays. Looking for love? Be proactive about finding your soul mate.

Taurus 21 Apr – 21 May

Expect some intense moments, as family members or work colleagues oscillate in their feelings towards you. You’re looking for calm consistency and it’s just not there today, Taurus!

Gemini 22 May – 21 Jun

Avoid making important financial decisions, as your emotions are in a state of flux. Instead, it’s time to experiment and extend your circle of friends to include a creative new crowd.

Cancer 22 Jun – 23 Jul

You may feel pulled in different directions today Crabs as career chaos, relationship problems or personal dramas drain your energy. Resist the urge to be moody and retaliate.