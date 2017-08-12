Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

There are two ways to approach a current problem this weekend. The first is passionately proactive and the second is by using a subtle, sensitive and intuitive approach.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Relationships should be very pleasant this weekend as the planets boost love, romance, conversation and sociability. So plan a busy social schedule as you mix, mingle and have lots of fun.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Courtesy of Venus and Neptune, creativity, cooperation and compassion are high this weekend. So it’s a terrific time to tackle a creative project, play diplomatic peacemaker, or help someone.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

This weekend, a burgeoning relationship could take a decidedly romantic turn. Or a child, teenager or close friend could move you emotionally with their kind and compassionate approach.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Home is where the heart is this weekend, as you are proactive about solving a domestic issue or patching up a disagreement with a family member. Creative projects are also favoured.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Peacemaker Venus is currently visiting your partnership zone. So it’s a wonderful weekend to improve your close relationships or smooth over problems with a cranky work colleague.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

If you are living in financial fantasy land, then you could be headed for trouble. However, if you approach money matters with a clever and creative game plan, then success will surely follow.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

Close relationships are favoured this weekend, as harmonious Venus helps you view a current problem in a positive new light. Your imagination is also cranking so get those creative juices flowing.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

You are delightful company when you’re in the mood. With Jupiter in your relationship zone, it’s time to charm others with your convivial conversation and adventurous approach.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Strive to escape from work issues and the pressures of daily life this weekend. It’s time to enjoy the creature comforts of home sweet home, as you grab some much-needed peace and quiet.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Are you suffering from scarcity syndrome? Venus and Neptune encourage you to look at financial matters from a position of creative abundance. Then you’ll attract more money into your world.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Comfort-loving crabs can be short-sighted when it comes to money. And at the moment, Mars encourages you to be extra rash with cash. So enjoy yourself this weekend but don’t break the bank.