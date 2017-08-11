 
Lifestyle 11.8.2017 08:00 am

Your daily horoscopes

Joanne Moore
Joanne Madeline Moore has been a professional astrologer and writer since 1994. Her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes are published on five continents.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Super planetary aspects boost your energy and motivation. So it’s a terrific time to make concrete plans, set ambitious goals and power through personal and professional projects.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

At the moment, some of your best work is behind the scenes. Others may not notice, or appreciate, what you’re doing. But your efforts will be well rewarded in the days and weeks to come.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Jupiter is jumping through your sign until October 10. So don’t be lazy. Make sure you are capitalising on the lucky opportunities and fortuitous friendships that come your way

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Don’t take shortcuts today. Success will come if you are patient and do all the homework that’s required. So make sure you look for the facts that are hidden beneath the surface.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Jupiter is still boosting your luck. Especially involving groups, clubs and organisations, plus your hopes, dreams and wishes for the future. So get out there and make things happen!

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

A work conference, overseas business trip, job promotion or study opportunity is likely over the next month, as Jupiter activates your career zone. So, throw your hat in the ring.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The sun and Mars are still moving through your relationship zone. So, the focus is firmly on being proactive about improving partnerships – whether romantic, platonic or business

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If you have to explain something complex to a work colleague, client or customer, then do so with extra care and consideration. Take the time to make sure they understand you.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Boredom is a recipe for trouble. So, today, try a new activity, get stuck into some DIY, take a trip, go on an adventure, get sporty or study something that has always fascinated you.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Ricochet out of a rut and do something excitingly different today, as you have fun with the loved ones in your life. Domestic activities and creative hobbies are especially favoured.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

It’s a good day to get out and about in your local community as you communicate and connect with like-minded souls. Just make sure you balance head and heart, intellect and intuition.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Are you worrying about something? Today, seek advice from an older relative or family friend. Someone whose wisdom and experience you respect. A problem shared is a problem halved.

