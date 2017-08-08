Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

If you are extra patient and persistent with a fractious family member, you’ll be surprised how much progress you can make. All forms of study, travel and adventure are also highlighted today.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Are you having problems with a family member or a close friend? If you are respectful of their views, while introducing some new ideas, then the relationship should go surprisingly well.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Attached Libra, your partner could surprise you with an unexpected gift or an unusual proposal. Single? Avoid looking for love in the same old places. Aim to be much more adventurous.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Home is where the heart is today Scorpio, as you nurture loved ones and get stuck into all sorts of overdue domestic chores. Plus find creative ways to make your home more happy and harmonious.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Do your best to get the ratio right between being organised and being spontaneous. Then you’ll have a productive day. Community projects and social networking are particularly favoured.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Capricorns can easily get stuck in a domestic rut. Today is a great time to shake up your home life as you springclean, declutter or reorganise. You’ll feel fabulous when you finish!

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

If you combine intellect with innovation, you’ll come up with some wonderfully original ideas today, Aquarius. When it comes to love, you’re in the mood to be daring, disruptive and contrary.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

With the Sun and Mars in your wellbeing zone, be proactive about nurturing your body with nourishing and delicious food. Plus find a form of physical exercise that you actually enjoy.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The Sun and Mars are currently moving through your creativity zone. And today’s stars encourage you to be as spontaneous and productive as possible. Then you’ll really kick some goals.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Blast out of your usual routine and do something completely different today, Taurus. Perhaps go somewhere you haven’t been before, or reconnect with an old friend or work colleague?

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Aim to communicate with a wide range of people online and within your local community. Strive to get the balance right between maintaining existing friendships and finding new mates.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Cautious Crabs – sidestepping professional problems is not a recipe for success at the moment. If you are proactive and consistent with work colleagues, then you’ll quickly zoom ahead.