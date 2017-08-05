Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 Jul – 23 Aug

Issues at work or home could become very intense this weekend, as the Moon and Pluto link up in your daily routine. So cool down before you get things out of proportion and blow a fuse!

Virgo 24 Aug – 23 Sep

You need to be extra tactful with a temperamental child, teenager or close friend this weekend. There could be communication chaos as you misread each other’s words and intentions.

Libra 24 Sep – 23 Oct

Don’t bury your head in the sand about a family matter. Avoidance will only make things worse in the long-run. So strive to be proactive, as you get to the bottom of an ongoing problem.

Scorpio 24 Oct – 22 Nov

Some people will press your emotional buttons this weekend. But resist the urge to retaliate with sulky moods or manipulative behaviour. Put the situation in perspective and move on.

Sagittarius 23 Nov – 21 Dec

This weekend the stars focus on finances, so it’s a good idea to re-balance the household budget. Don’t have one? Now’s the time to start, as you work on developing some money muscles.

Capricorn 22 Dec – 20 Jan

Many Capricorns will slip into compulsive mode, as the Moon and Pluto pair up in your sign. By all means zero in on what needs to be done, but don’t lose your sense of perspective in the process.

Aquarius 21 Jan – 19 Feb

If you’re feeling stressed this weekend, relax and wind down with some meditation, contemplation, yoga, music, reading or long walks in nature. Whatever helps you calm down and tune out.

Pisces 20 Feb – 20 Mar

When it comes to a group, club or organisation you’re involved with, things could get complicated or confusing as the planetary patterns intensify emotions and regurgitate unresolved issues.

Aries 21 Mar – 20 Apr

How the weekend proceeds depends on your attitude. If you pace yourself, then you can move mountains. But if you rush too much, then you’ll just make impulsive moves and hasty mistakes.

Taurus 21 Apr – 21 May

Possessive behaviour is on the menu this weekend … unless you can control your jealous side. Just remember there’s plenty of love for everyone. So trust your instincts and share the affection around.

Gemini 22 May – 21 Jun

When it comes to a current problem or misunderstanding, all is not as it seems! There’s a lot more going on beneath the surface than meets the eye, so make sure you examine issues thoroughly.

Cancer 22 Jun – 23 Jul

Things could get intense and complicated this weekend, as the Moon and Pluto pair up in your relationship zone. So make sure you check and double-check all forms of close communication.