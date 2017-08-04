Your daily horoscopes

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Under the influence of the Jupiter/Pluto square, you could get carried away. So there’s a tendency to promise the Moon and under-deliver. Or blow your budget with a spontaneous spending spree.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Jupiter and Pluto place money matters or self-esteem issues under the microscope today. You may think you are improving a situation. But those around you may not agree with your methods.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Is your perfectionist streak out of control? The more you try to make everything ‘perfect’, the more you will attract opposition. So you need to focus on the process, not the outcome.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Proceed very carefully with all forms of communication today Scorpio. Especially on social media. Or you could provoke a very negative response from a hidden enemy or a known frenemy.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Hubris, pride and over-confidence often come before a fall. Especially when your ruler Jupiter is squaring Pluto. So you need to practise being super humble today, or you’ll come a cropper!

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Be careful that the Jupiter/Pluto square doesn’t fan your Capricorn control-freak tendencies today. Examine your motives carefully. Remember – the only person you can control is yourself.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Do everything by the book today Aquarius! The current Jupiter/Pluto square could exacerbate a legal situation, or lead to one in the future. So make sure you stay on the right side of the law.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

If you try to help others – in person or online – then make sure they require your assistance before you begin. Otherwise you could end up playing the martyr in a rather messy situation.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The powerful Jupiter/Pluto square boosts your desire for power and success in the world. But don’t overdo it and end up alienating authority figures and/or loved ones in the process.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Are you stubbornly sticking to old ways of thinking, as if you’re on auto-pilot? It’s time to put aside pre-conceived ideas and examine your beliefs in a mature and philosophical new light.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Are you trying to fix a messy situation? Expect some resistance from others – especially a child, partner or friend. A quick-fix just won’t work. So take the time to really think things through.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Sometimes cranky Crabs can come on too strong and scare others away. Today you’re passionate about creating changes, but try to persuade family and friends in much more subtle ways.