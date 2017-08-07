Here comes the Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup 2017

Turffontein will be pre y in pink on Saturday 25 November 2017 with the running of the Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup over 2000m. This year’s event was officially launched last week at a function in Joburg.

Pink is the official colour of Sansui and for the ninth year, they will be joining forces with Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, as well as the City Of Joburg to present “the People’s Race”.

The Summer Cup is almost as old as Joburg itself and is now taking place in its third century.

Joburg began to grow a er gold was discovered on the High- veld in 1886 and the first time the race took place was just one year later in 1887.

“This race meeting belongs to all the people of Johannesburg and, as Phumelela, we are proud and excited to present an event that will appeal to the wide diversity of people; and make this a world class African horse race, for everybody living in this world class African City,” said Rob Scott, Tellytrack CEO and Executive Sales & Marketing for Phumelela.

The Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup race meeting will provide fun and entertainment for the entire family and we want to promote a carnival atmosphere with a variety of music, fashion shows and entertainment for the kids as well.

“We will have a number of hospitality marquees that will embrace and celebrate the ethnicity of the city, yet at the same time, bring everybody together to enjoy the day as one.

“And just as the race unites all in attendance and watching at home, it also unites our racing industry as it attracts the nest horses in the country to battle it out on the Highveld turf,” added Scott.

“Among the previous winners are some of South Africa’s greats such as two-time Durban July winner El Picha, Triple Crown champion Louis The King, and Master Sabina, who if he runs will be looking for a hat-trick of victories.

“Other winners such as Dancewiththedevil and Yorker went on to continue their racing careers overseas.”

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.