 
menu
Racing News 7.8.2017 11:34 am

Here comes the Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup 2017

Citizen Reporter
HAT-TRICK SEEKER. Master Sabina has won the last two runnings of the SANSUI Summer Cup and although now with Justin Snaith in Cape Town, could be in search of a treble. The launch of this year’s race took place in Joburg on Thursday.

HAT-TRICK SEEKER. Master Sabina has won the last two runnings of the SANSUI Summer Cup and although now with Justin Snaith in Cape Town, could be in search of a treble. The launch of this year’s race took place in Joburg on Thursday.

Fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Turffontein will be pre y in pink on Saturday 25 November 2017 with the running of the Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup over 2000m. This year’s event was officially launched last week at a function in Joburg.

Pink is the official colour of Sansui and for the ninth year, they will be joining forces with Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, as well as the City Of Joburg to present “the People’s Race”.

The Summer Cup is almost as old as Joburg itself and is now taking place in its third century.

Joburg began to grow a er gold was discovered on the High- veld in 1886 and the first time the race took place was just one year later in 1887.

“This race meeting belongs to all the people of Johannesburg and, as Phumelela, we are proud and excited to present an event that will appeal to the wide diversity of people; and make this a world class African horse race, for everybody living in this world class African City,” said Rob Scott, Tellytrack CEO and Executive Sales & Marketing for Phumelela.

The Gauteng SANSUI Summer Cup race meeting will provide fun and entertainment for the entire family and we want to promote a carnival atmosphere with a variety of music, fashion shows and entertainment for the kids as well.

“We will have a number of hospitality marquees that will embrace and celebrate the ethnicity of the city, yet at the same time, bring everybody together to enjoy the day as one.

“And just as the race unites all in attendance and watching at home, it also unites our racing industry as it attracts the nest horses in the country to battle it out on the Highveld turf,” added Scott.

“Among the previous winners are some of South Africa’s greats such as two-time Durban July winner El Picha, Triple Crown champion Louis The King, and Master Sabina, who if he runs will be looking for a hat-trick of victories.

“Other winners such as Dancewiththedevil and Yorker went on to continue their racing careers overseas.”

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
The July in Jozi presented by World Sports Betting set to be a magic occasion 19.6.2017
Alexa lives up to promise 22.5.2017
Tiger Flame ready to set the course alight 15.5.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 6 NO 1 Our Icon

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 9 Apollo's Gift

RACE MEETING

7 AUGUST Fairview Polytrack

hot tips of the day
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC
South Africa

Mashaba’s Joburg is not ‘bankrupt’, says finance MMC

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation
Athletics

Deadly duo of Manyonga and Samaai lifts a nation

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes
Athletics

Wayde van Niekerk saves South Africa’s blushes

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.