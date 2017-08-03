 
menu
Racing News 3.8.2017 11:26 am

Winter arrives at Goodwood

Citizen Reporter
CLASS ACT. Winter is loaded with talent and despite a jump in distance to 2000m remains the runner to beat in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood today.

CLASS ACT. Winter is loaded with talent and despite a jump in distance to 2000m remains the runner to beat in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood today.

Cardsharp to pull a few tricks in Richmond Stakes.

Winter can follow in the famous hoofprints of the recently retired Minding by landing the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood today.

Minding was a dominant winner on the Sussex Downs last summer, following up her previous victories in the 1000 Guineas, the Epsom Oaks and the Irish Oaks. Aidan O’Brien’s superstar filly has unfortunately been forced into early retirement by injury, but dual 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes heroine Winter looks the natural heir to her throne at Ballydoyle as she prepares to venture beyond 1600m for the first time in this 2000m contest.

Trained by David Wachman last year, the daughter of Galileo was beaten on her first start for the O’Brien team, but has since chalked up a hat-trick of Group 1 wins.

She ventures into the unknown distance-wise and takes on her elders for the first time, but gets the age allowance and it is hard to envisage any of these fillies being able to give weight and a beating to a three-year-old of Winter’s quality.

Cardsharp was such a cosy winner of the July Stakes at New- market that he is fancied to defy a 1.5kg penalty in the Qatar Richmond Stakes. Mark Johnston’s charge was 1.75 lengths too good for US Army Flag over this trip on the July Course and can come out on top again despite having to give weight away.

This easy 1200m looks tailor- made for Cardsharp as he had enough speed to finish a good third in the Norfolk Stakes over the minimum trip at Royal Ascot.

Endless Time can make the most of having her sights lowered in the Markel Insurance Fillies’ Stakes. The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old cut no ice in the Ascot Gold Cup, but her fourth placed finish behind Dartmouth in the Yorkshire Cup on her seasonal reappearance would give her every chance in this Group 3 race, registered as the Lillie Langtry Stakes. Ease in the ground would be no inconvenience as she lifted the Lancashire Oaks on the so at Haydock last summer.

Poetic Steps can keep her unbeaten record intact in the Telegraph Nursery Handicap. The chestnut filly was a 20-1 winner on her racecourse debut at Hamilton, but proved that was no fluke with an assured all-the-way success at Carlisle less than a fortnight later.

Trainer Mark Johnston loves a Goodwood winner and you can be sure he has had this race in mind since his filly’s victory in Cumbria. William Haggas-trained Kempton scorer Island Drive gets the nod on her turf debut in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham.

In the evening, Johnston’s course and distance scorer Doublet looks a sound be ing proposition in Epsom’s Crown Paints EBF Novice Stakes.

Gordon Elliott can finally get his name on the Guinness Galway Hurdle roll of honour after a few near-misses by saddling Timiyan to lift the valuable feature on day four of the week-long Festival at Ballybrit.

The six-year-old, formerly trained by Dermot Weld, has won both his starts for Elliott and is very much at the right end of the handicap. – Press Association

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 8 NO 7 RUSSIAN GIRL

VALUE BET

RACE 7 NO 4 LADY STARLETT

RACE MEETING

3 AUGUST SCOTTSVILLE

hot tips of the day
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies
Celebrities

Rhythm City’s Dumi Masilela dies

Only five BMW 7 Series 40 Jahre set for SA
Motoring News

Only five BMW 7 Series 40 Jahre set for SA

Sars tightens screws on tax compliance
Business News

Sars tightens screws on tax compliance

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom
Celebrities

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom

readers' choice

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’
South Africa

Mashaba fires economic development MMC for ‘misconduct’

Is Euphonik insinuating that Bonang is on drugs?
Entertainment

Is Euphonik insinuating that Bonang is on drugs?

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all
South Africa

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all

Woman shot 13 times on her way to catch a taxi
News

Woman shot 13 times on her way to catch a taxi

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.