 
menu
horse tips 9.8.2017 05:01 am

Onesie a cut above the rest

Trevor Reid
Onesie looks to be far better than her opposition in Race 6 at Greyville today.

Onesie looks to be far better than her opposition in Race 6 at Greyville today.

Jockey Brandon Lerena says Onesie has been freshened up for this 1600 metre race.

 

It is Women’s Day and, if you are in Durban, there is no better place to spend the day than at Greyville Racecourse where they will be staging the National Women’s Day Race Meeting.

And it could be worth following the equine ladies as well and Onesie looks the horse to go with in Race 6, a MR 85 Handicap for fillies and mares on the Polytrack. After a promising start to her career which saw two wins come from her first six starts the Ideal World filly Onesie has not won in her next six starts.

Those bare figures belie the fact Onesie has been very unlucky in a couple of her recent starts, but she should make amends on this occasion.

Onesie was caught out of her ground in two feature races where she was not disgraced in finishing only 2.50 lengths behind Epona and 3.50 lengths adrift Lady Of The House.

In her most recent start Onesie finished best of all but after a troubled run in was still 0.75 lengths behind Silver Willow when the line came.

All three of those recent runs were over 2000m so the drop in distance to 1600m could prove an obstacle.

Onesie could do with a quicker pace and they should go a decent clip over this course and distance. It may also be worth noting that regular rider Warren Kennedy has been replaced by Brandon Lerena and that the last time Kennedy was replaced by Muzi Yeni she won.

Lerena will also be very hungry to get among the winners after his recent troubles with the Mauritian authorities. “I am happy to get a ride like Onesie on my first race meeting back in South Africa,” said Lerena yesterday.

“I rode her this (Monday) morning and she put up some good work. The distance is a worry but (trainer) Gareth (Van Zyl) seems to have her nice and fresh so she should be ready for the mile.”

Sean Tarry-trained Strategic Move has run some nice races behind stable companions Heaps Of Fun and Wukkin’ Up over this course and distance recently and will prove dangerous but she lacked a strong kick in both of those races.

More was expected of Leisure Trip in her last start but she was undone by a slow start and a modest pace up front so could do a lot better this time. She looks unlikely to beat Onesie, though.

Grey Light was impressive on the Polytrack early in her career but with her form sliding, the  merit rating has taken a tumble. Jockey Anton Marcus will be aboard so an improved run can be expected.

Trainer Dennis Bosch has his yard in fine form and Seek The Summit has won three of her last four starts but in her latest was comfortably beaten off her current mark so will need to improve a few lengths.

Would you like to place a bet on the horses? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Iconic victory beckons 7.8.2017
Victoria College the one to beat 31.7.2017
Thoughts of turning it up fly as beautiful England reveals herself 19.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 4 NO 9 Cat's Whiskers

VALUE BET

RACE 3 NO 11 Bonjour Baby

RACE MEETING

9 August Greyville

hot tips of the day
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.