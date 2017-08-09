Onesie a cut above the rest

It is Women’s Day and, if you are in Durban, there is no better place to spend the day than at Greyville Racecourse where they will be staging the National Women’s Day Race Meeting.

And it could be worth following the equine ladies as well and Onesie looks the horse to go with in Race 6, a MR 85 Handicap for fillies and mares on the Polytrack. After a promising start to her career which saw two wins come from her first six starts the Ideal World filly Onesie has not won in her next six starts.

Those bare figures belie the fact Onesie has been very unlucky in a couple of her recent starts, but she should make amends on this occasion.

Onesie was caught out of her ground in two feature races where she was not disgraced in finishing only 2.50 lengths behind Epona and 3.50 lengths adrift Lady Of The House.

In her most recent start Onesie finished best of all but after a troubled run in was still 0.75 lengths behind Silver Willow when the line came.

All three of those recent runs were over 2000m so the drop in distance to 1600m could prove an obstacle.

Onesie could do with a quicker pace and they should go a decent clip over this course and distance. It may also be worth noting that regular rider Warren Kennedy has been replaced by Brandon Lerena and that the last time Kennedy was replaced by Muzi Yeni she won.

Lerena will also be very hungry to get among the winners after his recent troubles with the Mauritian authorities. “I am happy to get a ride like Onesie on my first race meeting back in South Africa,” said Lerena yesterday.

“I rode her this (Monday) morning and she put up some good work. The distance is a worry but (trainer) Gareth (Van Zyl) seems to have her nice and fresh so she should be ready for the mile.”

Sean Tarry-trained Strategic Move has run some nice races behind stable companions Heaps Of Fun and Wukkin’ Up over this course and distance recently and will prove dangerous but she lacked a strong kick in both of those races.

More was expected of Leisure Trip in her last start but she was undone by a slow start and a modest pace up front so could do a lot better this time. She looks unlikely to beat Onesie, though.

Grey Light was impressive on the Polytrack early in her career but with her form sliding, the merit rating has taken a tumble. Jockey Anton Marcus will be aboard so an improved run can be expected.

Trainer Dennis Bosch has his yard in fine form and Seek The Summit has won three of her last four starts but in her latest was comfortably beaten off her current mark so will need to improve a few lengths.

