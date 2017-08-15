The return of the King

Prolific winner King Of The Corn made an encouraging return from a rest a fortnight ago, and with regular pilot Richard Fourie reinstated in the irons could take plenty of beating at Kenilworth today.

He runs in Race 3, a MR 88 Handicap over 1800m and opening leg of the Pick 6.

This Lateral gelding has scored all five of his wins with the highly talented Fourie up, and filled a minor place on the other two occasions they teamed up.

He failed to find a finish last time out behind hugely progressive Platinum Prince under apprentice Akshay Balloo after three months on the sidelines, but should strip far fitter this time, and the expected soft going presents no obstacle. Definitely the one to beat.

The once highly touted One Direction could provide the most danger. Justin Snaith’s Silvano gelding has been runner up to talented stable mates The Right Road and Strathdon in his two most recent runs, but tends to get going late, and his future may well lie over genuine staying trips.

He remains a lively threat here despite all that, although in this small field a genuine pace is probably unlikely.

Waiting For Rain is something we in Cape Town have been doing for a long time. The equine version finished half a length ahead of our selection last time, but by contrast to serial winner King Of The Corn is something of a serial placer. He has only won three times, but has finished in the minor money on no fewer than 27 occasions.

Frustratingly for his backers he always seems to find a way to get beaten however he is ridden, but should certainly be in the shake up for the umpteenth time.

Friendly Tibbs also represents Piet Steyn, and is usually not far off them. He probably needs his merit rating to drop a few more points before he can win again, but in this small field should earn a minor cheque.

Veterans Tiger Tops and Red Peril both showed vague signs of life behind Strathdon a few weeks ago, but are solidly held by One Direction on that. At their very best they could have shock potential.

Elsewhere on the card the three-year-old Nanna Anna has Eachway prospects in Race Six, FM 72 Handicap over 1400m. After being no match for classy Angel’s Trumpet last time she will appreciate going beyond sprints again, and should be right there.

The same can be said about Township Melody in Race 4, a Maiden Plate for three-year-old fillies over the same trip. She made eye-catching late progress last time, and seems certain to appreciate the extra 200m she gets here.

This one appeals strongly, although the badly drawn duo of Sequined and Heart Of A Legend both represent some very decent form.

