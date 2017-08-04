 
horse news 4.8.2017 05:25 am

Take an Aldo Domeyer double at Fairview

Patrick Nkosi
GOOD RIDES. Jockey Aldo Domeyer has some decent mounts at Fairview today and one of the best is Tevez in Race 5, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m.

GOOD RIDES. Jockey Aldo Domeyer has some decent mounts at Fairview today and one of the best is Tevez in Race 5, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m.

He rides ultra-consistent Tevez who was in desperate need of his last outing following a three-month rest.

Aldo Domeyer has been riding like a man possessed and could be the jockey to follow at Fairview today.

He could make for a valuable double – kicking off in Race 5, a Pinnacle Stakes over 1200m.

He wasn't disgraced in that run, beaten only 0.50 lengths into second by Power Grid. This son of Caesour should be in fine fettle now and from a No 2 draw could score career victory No 8.

Domeyer’s mount is the best handicapped runner and will shoulder level weights with his biggest danger, Captain Alfredo, at 60kg. Tevez’s only run at the course was a third place behind Villa Del Largo. The latter loves 1000m but has not won since 26 August 2016 so could have a hard time beating Tevez.

Captain Alfredo’s last run can be ignored, as it came after a short rest and was over 1000m. This son of Captain Al runs his best races over 1200m and has done very little wrong. He performs well in Port Elizabeth and he’s been heavily backed to win his last three starts. This could be a reflection of his ability.

The only concern is this Justin Snaith-trained gelding has failed to finish ahead of Tevez twice, beaten easily, first in the Diadem Stakes (Grade 2) over 1200m and then in the Cape Flying Championship (Grade 1) over 1000m at Kenilworth. He will have a hard time reversing this form.

Aldo Domeyer looks hard to beat aboard Lady Away in the last race, a FM Handicap over 1600m. This Alan Greeff-trained filly returned to the winner’s enclosure last time following three consecutive second-place finishes. She could continue her winning streak. Her last run suggests she will relish this 1600m. She looks hard to tip against, the only thing standing in her way is the wide No 12 draw.

