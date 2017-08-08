 
Competitions 8.8.2017 02:33 pm

WIN DOUBLE TICKETS TO THE AFCON INDUCTION DINNER AT SUN CITY!

One lucky reader stands a chance to win double tickets to the 1996 AFCON CHAMPIONS INDUCTION DINNER at SUN CITY valued at R5 000!

Not only has their achievement been remarkable, but it has also inspired a nation and empowered many to put their talents to work and their skills to the test. As part of the South African Hall of Fame’s initiative we strive to continuously proclaim this tournament as the day South Africa once again made history!

This South African team will be inducted by the South African Hall of Fame during a prestigious banquet event held on the 20th of August at the Sun Park at Sun City.

PRIZE INCLUDES:

  • Dinner for 2 (selected drinks) on the night of 20 August 2017
  • One night accommodation for 2 on 20 August 2017 – Bed & Breakfast

PRIZE EXCLUDES:

  • Transport to and from Sun City

 

COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM BELOW TO ENTER:

AFCON Dinner 2017

Competition closes on Sunday 13 August 2017 at midnight.

The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.

