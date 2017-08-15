Curro’s HY revenue up 24% on growing learners and fee increases

Private school operator Curro Holdings on Tuesday posted a 24-percent increase in revenue, up from R872 million to R1.085 billion for the six months ended 30 June, 2017, in line with growth in learner numbers and fee increases.

Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) has increased by 24% from R259 million to R322 million.

The schools’ business enjoyed continued revenue and margin growth against the comparative period in 2016. Curro provides education to more than 47,000 learners across 127 schools, or 54 campuses, throughout southern Africa.

Consolidated headline earnings increased by 36 percent from R81 million to R110 million, with headline earnings per share increasing by 22 percent from 22.0 cents to 26.9 cents. No dividend was declared for the period.

Curro performed well overall, despite the seven Meridian campuses, operating in the rural lower-fee market, experiencing pressure as a result of lower learner numbers compared to the previous year.

The tertiary business experienced growth with the acquisition of two businesses and progress has been made with respect to the unbundling and separate listing of Stadio Holdings on the JSE.

Curro said the capital raised in the second half of 2016 and not yet deployed, has resulted in a decrease in the net interest expense from R60 million to R42 million.

For the year, Curro is investing R600 million in the schools’ business for the construction of new schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape, and R900 million in expansion and capital investment replacement at existing schools.

– African News Agency (ANA)