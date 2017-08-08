BLSA: We can’t be led by economically illiterate people

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) chief executive Bonang Mohale came down hard against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, saying that business was in support of his removal from power because his administration had failed to revive the economy.

Speaking at the Future South Africa rally at Johannesburg’s City Hall ahead of the motion of no confidence vote in Zuma, Mohale said that it was time for corporate South Africa to get involved in socioeconomic matters of the country.

“Business must get involved and demand leadership that leads with credibility. We cannot be led by people who do not even understand deficit only for them to say they will pick up the rand when it falls,” Mohale said.

“MPs must also remember that they serve the people. We implore 400 MPs to think deeply; they must accept that they have squandered an opportunity that Madiba afforded them.”

Mohale said business was committed to demonstrate through deeds that transformation was possible in South Africa because society was now more fractured and racist than ever.

Mohale thanked the judiciary for its role leading to the secret vote and making a ruling without overreaching, and also thanked National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete for putting South Africa first and not “narrow interests”.

“I stand here this afternoon to thank Mama Baleka Mbete for acting in the manner that she did,” Mohale said.

David Lewis from Corruption Watch said activism for positive change must be an ongoing process irrespective of the way in which Tuesday’s vote goes.

The Future SA rally, just like the countrywide marches, was attended by various civil society and labour groups, including Corruption Watch, Africa Rising, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Fedusa, Saftu, as well as managing director of the Banking Association of SA Cas Coovadia, and former Robben Islander and MK platoon commander Laloo Chiba.

Activists in attendance included anti-apartheid lawyer Bram Fischer’s daughter, Ilse Wilson, Sharon Ekambaram who referred to Kathrada’s letter to Zuma and asked that MPs bear it in mind when voting.

– African News Agency (ANA)